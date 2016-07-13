LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Canadian investment firm PSP
Investments had hired Oliver Duff as managing director of
principal debt and credit investments (Europe), to lead a
European private debt push.
Duff will start in September in London with a mandate to
lead PSP Investments' efforts in Europe and build a team of
London-based senior private debt investment professionals.
PSP, which has C$112bn (US$85.9bn) in assets under
management, said it is aiming to deploy about C$5.6bn in private
debt financing globally over the next three years.
Duff was most recently HSBC's European head of capital
financing for two years and its global head of leveraged finance
for five years.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)