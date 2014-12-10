BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
DUBAI Dec 10 Qatar National Bank, the largest Middle East lender by assets, has appointed Ali al-Kuwari as group chief executive effective immediately, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
Al-Kuwari served as acting chief executive of the bank since July 2013 after previous chief executive Ali al-Emadi became the Gulf state's new finance minister. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016