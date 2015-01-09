(Corrects Christian Solbach's title to managing director in
paragraph 7)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - RBC has expanded its European debt
capital markets team, as it continues to bulk up its corporate
business.
"The corporate market continues to grow in Europe. We are
expanding our loan book, leveraging current relationships and
growing our client base" said Sean Taor, managing director and
head of European DCM and syndicate at RBC Capital Markets.
Jonathan Heritier joins as vice-president in DCM to cover
French and Spanish corporates.
Heritier previously worked within Societe Generale's DCM
team covering French and Central and Eastern European
corporates.
Based in Paris, he will report to Christoph Seibel, head of
corporate debt capital markets, Europe. Seibel joined the bank
from UBS two years ago.
"We have come a long way in the US over the last five years
and there is an opportunity for us to do more in Europe on the
corporate side," said Taor.
David Dieppois has joined the bank as an associate to
support the coverage for German, Austrian and Swiss corporate
clients. Dieppois was previously working within BMW's treasury
funding team. He will be based in London and report to Christian
Solbach, managing director corporate DCM.
Meanwhile, Juliette Bouchart and Anne-Lore Claude have both
joined as analysts within European DCM. Bouchart, previously at
Societe Generale, will cover UK and Ireland. She reports to Rob
Lamb, head of UK corporate debt capital markets.
Claude will cover French, Belgian and Spanish clients. She
will report to Anne Flori, director, fixed income origination.
Both will be based in London.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers)