LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - RBC has appointed Eric Meyer as head of France within its capital markets division. He will be based in Paris and reports to Josh Critchley, head of European investment banking at the firm.

Meyer most recently held the position of senior banker at Societe Generale, where he covered French corporates and financial sponsors, as well as clients and governments in the Gulf region. Prior to that, he worked at JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and SBC Warburg. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)