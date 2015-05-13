LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - RBC has appointed Nick Taylor as head of natural resources for Europe within its capital markets division. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was most recently co-head of natural resources in Asia and before that head of metals and mining in Europe.

He replaces Kevin Smith, who was doing the job on an interim basis. Smith will continue as head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)