LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Chris Agathangelou has been hired by
RBS to run Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions
bond syndicate, according to multiple market sources.
Agathangelou, who held the same job at Nomura, resigned on
Tuesday, having been at the Japanese company since 2008
. He will start at RBS after three months of
gardening leave.
He will replace Harman Dhami, a managing director in the
financial institutions group debt syndicate at RBS, who left the
UK lender this week to pursue other opportunities.
Dhami joined ABN AMRO in 2000 in the bank's DCM frequent
borrower group. In 2008, he joined RBS's syndicate team, where
he worked on RBS's £32bn debt and capital restructuring, among
other trades.
His departure comes just under a year after the bank folded
its hybrid and liability management team into the bank's
syndicate business.
RBS declined to comment.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Sudip Roy,
Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)