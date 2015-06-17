Australia shares fall on lower miners and energy stocks; NZ edges up
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade syndicate team at RBS in London, according to the bank.
Boughton joined RBS in 2009 and previously worked on the UK bank's high yield and leveraged loan syndicate desk.
He reports to Philippe Bradshaw, head of corporate and FIG syndicate, and Kevin Connell, managing director of European high yield syndicate.
Boughton replaces Jodie Angus, who left RBS in May to join the investment grade corporate syndicate team at BNP Paribas in London. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)