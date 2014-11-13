(Corrects that Giesen joined ABN Amro not RBS in 2000)

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Marc Giesen, who took over as head of RBS's debt capital markets business in the Middle East only two months ago, is to leave the bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Giesen was made responsible for a team of four bankers focusing on Middle East DCM as part of a overhaul to the firm's debt underwriting business that took place in September.

As part of the restructuring, RBS closed down its debt financing team for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which led to 16 job losses including Hasan Mustafa, who headed the debt team.

Giesen arrived at RBS following its takeover of ABN Amro, which he joined in 2000, and has worked as the head of Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey debt origination in both loans and DCM, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was promoted to managing director in April 2012.

An RBS spokesperson declined to comment.

