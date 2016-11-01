BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Harman Dhami, a managing director in the financial institutions group debt syndicate at Royal Bank of Scotland, has the left the bank, according to multiple market sources.
Dhami's departure comes just under a year after the bank folded its hybrid and liability management team into the bank's syndicate business. He had worked at RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A spokesperson for RBS declined to comment. Dhami could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand, writing by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO