LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - RBS has restructured its debt capital markets and client coverage teams for Europe and the Middle East, following a four-month-long review by UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett.

Bartlett was tasked with figuring out how to reshape the DCM business to fit in with the investment bank's new UK-centric mandate. In two memos to staff, he outlined the four new managers who will run UK client coverage and two in charge of DCM activites across Europe and the Middle East.

On the client coverage side, which involves advising clients on financing and risk management, DCM banker Nick Bamber will replace Jonathan Graham as head of UK corporate coverage. Graham has decided to leave the bank. Meanwhile, Marc Jones is appointed head of financial institutions coverage.

Dave Rome takes on a more administrative role as head of client management - as well as loan markets, reflecting his expertise in the latter area. The bank has also decided to combine its structured finance and project finance capabilities, appointing Andrew Blincoe head of infrastructures and structured corporates for the region.

On the DCM side, RBS has put together its separate corporates and financial institutions teams in one team under Gordon Taylor. A RBS source said the new division would still have specialists within it to advise clients on the new array of capital instruments being issued by financial institutions.

Current head of high-yield syndicate Eric Capp will take on syndication responsibility for all products. At the same time, Richard Tynan will step down from the executive committee to run alternative distribution, a growing part of the business. He will report to Capp.

Finally, RBS confirmed that it has closed down its debt financing team for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, resulting in 16 job losses including current head Hasan Mustafa, as reported in IFR last week. However, RBS will retain its Middle East team, with four DCM bankers including new head Mark Giesen.

A RBS source did not rule out further job losses elsewhere in the new structure. "Whether there will be more cuts is up to the new management team once they have assessed what they need to run their businesses. We are trying to structure the business to be as efficient as possible," said the source. "This is a significant restructuring of the business to simplify our product range." (Reporting by Chris Spink, Editing by Gareth Gore)