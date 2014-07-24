UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 Former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Jon Weiss will join hedge fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Weiss will join as managing partner and money manager later this year, the report said. (bloom.bg/1nF09H9)
He was global head of a special situations group at RBS and left this month as the company prepares to wind down the distressed unit, Bloomberg Buisnessweek reported last week. (buswk.co/1lAXp7P)
Candlewood Investment was not immediately available for comment. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.