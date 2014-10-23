LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - David Leeming has been appointed head
of hybrid capital debt capital markets and liability management
for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at RBS as the UK
lender continues to reshuffle its debt business, according to
sources.
Leeming will report to Gordon Taylor, head of investment
grade capital markets.
AJ Davidson, head of hybrid capital and balance sheet
solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific and Leeming's previous boss
Andrew Burton, head of liability management will now report into
Leeming.
Davidson and Burton were both contenders for the position.
With Leeming's appointment, the UK lender has nearly
completed the restructuring of its debt capital markets and
client coverage teams for Europe and the Middle East, following
a four-month review by UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett.
The bank is still looking to name a head of France and
Benelux FIG DCM.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)