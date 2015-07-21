BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - RBS has made Doug Munro head of financial institutions, debt capital markets for UK and Ireland.
He currently works within the wider group as head of funding, products and propositions at Ulster Bank, the Irish subsidiary of RBS.
He will report to Jonathan Stebbins, managing director, UK DCM.
At Ulster Bank he helped to make sure the business could be funded on a standalone basis.
Before then Munro has worked in various DCM roles at RBS and HSBC. He was also a senior credit salesperson at RBS.
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.