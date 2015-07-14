LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - RBS's former DCM syndicate head
Richard Tynan has returned to the market as managing director at
PrimeRevenue. He will be in charge of structuring and providing
product to investors primarily in the supply chain finance area.
Tynan left RBS this January as the UK bank continued the
restructuring of its DCM department. The US company has
processed more than US$90bn of transactions for 17,000 clients.
Tynan will be aiming to link its products with capital market
investors, working out of London.
"Working capital is the life-blood of any corporation, and
for over a decade PrimeRevenue has delivered accelerated
supplier financing in true scale. I look forward to working with
capital markets investors to develop products that accelerate
supplier payments to our global customers," he said.
Tynan had worked at Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley,
where he was head of corporate debt syndicate, before moving to
RBS in 2011. As well being head of syndicate he was on the
capital markets management team for EMEA.
