LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - RBS's former DCM syndicate head Richard Tynan has returned to the market as managing director at PrimeRevenue. He will be in charge of structuring and providing product to investors primarily in the supply chain finance area.

Tynan left RBS this January as the UK bank continued the restructuring of its DCM department. The US company has processed more than US$90bn of transactions for 17,000 clients. Tynan will be aiming to link its products with capital market investors, working out of London.

"Working capital is the life-blood of any corporation, and for over a decade PrimeRevenue has delivered accelerated supplier financing in true scale. I look forward to working with capital markets investors to develop products that accelerate supplier payments to our global customers," he said.

Tynan had worked at Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley, where he was head of corporate debt syndicate, before moving to RBS in 2011. As well being head of syndicate he was on the capital markets management team for EMEA. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Luzette Strauss)