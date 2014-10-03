LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - A series of senior departures from RBS's covered bond business has raised questions about the future of the franchise as the lender seeks to promote its next generation of bankers.

Jeremy Walsh, head of covered bond syndicate, became the latest high-profile banker to leave the bailed-out bank this week.

He follows others who have already left, namely covered bond structurer Jason Wolfe; Christoph Anhamm, head of covered bond origination; covered bond trader Sophia Kwon; and Allen Rad, head of covered bond and agency trading.

The moves are part of a broader restructuring of RBS's debt business following a four-month review by UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett.

"It's surprising to see RBS move away from covered bonds like this, particularly when it seems to be such a key part of their business," said one banker.

"Walsh is an institution at RBS. He's known and liked by clients, so you have to imagine his departure would make it more difficult, particularly as reduced volumes making the world so much more competitive."

However, senior figures at RBS say they are not in any way retreating from their covered bond franchise. They add that it continues to be a vital cog in the bank's debt business.

While the loss of Walsh is unfortunate, they say, it will pave the way for young, hungry syndicate officials like Damon Mahon and James Tayler to take the torch.

Mahon has been chosen to replace Walsh. He has been a director of bond syndicate at the bank since July 2011 and previously focused on ABS and corporate syndication. In recent months, he has been covering the ABS market and assisting with financials too.

"We remain totally committed to our covered bond business, as the product continues to be of critical importance to our clients," said Gordon Taylor, head of investment-grade capital markets at RBS.

"The covered bond market has matured and developed, so it makes sense to refresh our bench to promote new talent."

The bank has moved to fill the void created by the departure of some of these senior bankers in recent months, having promoted Tim Skeet in July to head of covered bond origination.

Taylor and Skeet also point to their strong team of covered bond experts like Andrew Gowans, a covered bond trader, Jan King, a covered bond researcher and James Tayler, who previously covered corporates and MTNs. All will now be assisting Mahon.

"Some of these names may not be as well known in the market but they are just as capable of executing, originating and structuring deals," said Skeet.

There have been other changes to RBS's debt capital markets business following Bartlett's review.

The lender has divided syndicate coverage into three business pods. Corporates and financial institutions will be run by Philippe Bradshaw. He previously ran the corporate syndicate function at the bank. The combination of corporate and FIG on syndicate mirrors the changes that have already taken place in origination, where RBS put together its corporate and financial institutions teams into one under Gordon Taylor.

Meanwhile, frequent borrowers syndicate, including SSA and commercial paper, will be run by Romuald Balax, and the third pod, loans and high-yield, by Iain Leigh Pollitt.

Kevin Connell will continue to run high-yield syndicate and Jonathan Pughe will head up the bank's loan syndicate business. Mahon will work alongside Harman Dhami, who continues to focus on financial syndicate. Dhami and Mahon will report to Philippe Bradshaw.

RBS is heard to be making further changes to its loans, high-yield, frequent borrowers, SSA and commercial paper businesses, where junior members of the team are said to be at risk. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Christopher Spink and Philip Wright)