BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Renaissance Capital has hired Dan Harvey as a director on the bank's equity trading desk in London. He will focus on the metals and mining sector in Central and Eastern Europe and in European frontier markets, and will report to head of trading David George.
Harvey comes with over 20 years of trading experience. Previously, he worked as a director of equity trading at both HSBC and JP Morgan. During his career, he has traded metals and mining, utilities and oil and worked on deals across emerging and frontier markets in the EMEA region. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* Says it plans to issue shares and pay cash of 391,543,580 yuan, to buy wholesale market and cold chain logistics center for 1.19 billion yuan