LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Renaissance Capital has hired James Friel from Rothschild to be the Russian firm's global head of investment banking. He will join in September and reports directly to Chief Executive Igor Vayn.

Friel will oversee all investment banking activities, and will be tasked with further developing the firm's new markets franchise. He will be based in Moscow and will travel extensively to Sub-Saharan Africa and the bank's other key regions across its universe.

He joins from Rothschild, where he spent the last 10 years, and where he headed the firm's business in Russia and the CIS, in addition to having global responsibility for the steel sector. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)