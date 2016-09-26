LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Arnold Dublin-Green has been appointed as head of sub-Saharan Africa trading at Renaissance Capital, replacing the former head Kwame Narh-Saam, who has left the firm.

Dublin-Green joins from African Alliance Group in South Africa, where he was head of execution responsible for 12 equity and two fixed-income sales traders.

He will report to David George, global head of trading. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)