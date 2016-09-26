BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Arnold Dublin-Green has been appointed as head of sub-Saharan Africa trading at Renaissance Capital, replacing the former head Kwame Narh-Saam, who has left the firm.
Dublin-Green joins from African Alliance Group in South Africa, where he was head of execution responsible for 12 equity and two fixed-income sales traders.
He will report to David George, global head of trading. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: