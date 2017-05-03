LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Peter Bartlett, one of the founders of emerging markets debt broker Exotix, is joining Renaissance Capital as head of sales for sub-Saharan Africa and frontier markets.

Bartlett left Exotix two years ago and is currently a senior adviser to investment fund TLG Capital, which focuses on Africa.

The appointment is one of several senior management appointments at Renaissance Capital. The bank has reorganised its markets business, to include all its trading and sales business together with research and prime brokerage under co-CEO Ruslan Babaev.

Bartlett will lead distribution of both equities and fixed income issues in his geographic areas, working with Evgueni Konovalenko, head of international sales.

Mark Reed remains head of global sales trading. John Porter has been made chief business officer, reporting to Babaev and James Friel, global head of investment banking.

Roman Sarychev is appointed global head of trading and Vasiliy Frolovichev is made head of prime brokerage.

Dmitry Gladkov, head of debt capital markets, is made global head of financing, covering equity capital markets as well as DCM. He reports to Friel.

David Dalhuisen is made co-head of African investment banking with Toby Mannock. Willem Du Toit and Yvette Labuschagne have been hired as vice presidents in South Africa.

Maria Klimova is appointed head of risk management. She is currently head of product control, a role she will maintain. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)