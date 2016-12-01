Dec 1 (IFR) - Rothschild has appointed Michael Speller as
head of debt advisory, North America, a key target for expansion
of the Paris-headquartered firm's advisory services.
Speller joins from Credit Suisse, where he was head of
leveraged finance origination in the global industrials group
for nine years and 16 years overall at the Swiss bank. Before
that he worked at DLJ, prior to its acquisition by Credit
Suisse, and Bear Stearns.
Rothschild appointed Jimmy Neissa head of its business in
North America earlier this year, succeeding Steve Ledoux. Neissa
started in his role in September and also worked at DLJ before
joining UBS as co-head of global M&A.
Neissa's colleague at UBS, Lee LeBrun, moved to Rothschild
at the same time, becoming head of M&A, North America. He had
also worked at DLJ before moving to UBS.
Speller starts at his new firm on February 13. Rothschild
aims to expand its debt advisory business in North America under
Speller's leadership. The firm is very active in this area
elsewhere.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)