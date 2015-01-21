BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
LONDON Jan 21 Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it had hired former Fidelity Worldwide Investment fund manager Trevor Greetham as head of multi asset investments.
Trevor was a director for asset allocation at Fidelity since 2006 and earlier also held a similar role at Merrill Lynch.
Trevor will start his newly-created role at Royal London in April and report to Piers Hillier, the firm's chief investment officer, the money manager said in a statement.
Royal London managed 78.4 billion pounds ($118.49 billion) at the end of September. ($1 = 0.6616 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.