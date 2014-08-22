Aug 22 Santander Asset Management UK Ltd, a unit of Santander UK Plc, appointed Divya Manek as a fund manager in its global European fixed-income team, focusing on European bond strategies.

Based in London, Manek will report to Adam Cordery, global head of European fixed income.

She will work on the firm's three Euro credit mutual funds - Euro Corporate Short Term, Euro Corporate and Renta Fija Privada.

Manek previously worked with Schroders Plc.