LONDON May 22 Respected market professional
Neville Crow will retire as head of UK loans at Santander on
June 30 after a 34-year career in the syndicated loan market.
Crow's first position at Midland Bank was followed by 23.5
years at Chase Manhattan and JP Morgan in a range of loan roles
including origination, distribution, secondary and syndicate.
After a brief 20-month stint at Barclays Corporate, Crow
joined Santander in 2011, where he was head of origination and
successfully built an investment-grade loan team focussing on
top companies.
"Neville has played a pivotal role in positioning Santander
with much greater relevance in the UK market and our growth in
recent years is a testament to the dedication and inspiration
that Neville has given to the role. He will be very much missed
by his colleagues," said Harry Bright, head of credit markets UK
at Santander.
