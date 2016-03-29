NEW YORK, March 29 Loan veteran Bill Donovan, Santander N.A.'s executive director in syndicated loans for the Americas, is set to retire, sources said.

His last day will be March 31.

Donovan has been at Santander for 19 years. He has worked in financial services for 45 years in several firms including UBS and Kidder, Peabody and Co.

At Santander he reports to Sergio Lew, head of credit markets for the U.S.

Andres Barbosa, executive director, and Xavier Alvarado, vice president, will continue to head syndicated loan operations in the U.S. and Latin America. (Reporting by Michelle Sierra and Karen Schwartz; Editing By Jon Methven)