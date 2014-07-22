BRIEF-Zymeworks Inc sees IPO of up to 4.5 million common shares
* Zymeworks Inc sees IPO of up to 4.5 million common shares - SEC filing
July 22 Denmark's Saxo Bank said it appointed Alessandro Bressan as global head of equity products.
Bressan will be based in London and will be responsible for UK sales covering European clients as well, the company said.
He joins Saxo from Deutsche Bank where he was global head of dbIntegrate sales.
At Saxo Bank, he will report to Dennis Malamatinas, global head of regions and global marketing.
* Potential for Cytodyn's PRO 140 for treating HIV patients deemed too broad for orphan drug designation by the FDA