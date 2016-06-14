LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Russia's Sberbank has hired Andrey Shemetov, previously deputy chairman of the Moscow Exchange, to head the global markets department of its corporate and investment bank.

Sberbank CIB said on Tuesday Shemetov will be in charge of strategy and developing products and services for its clients in Russia and abroad.

He will report to Oleg Ganeev, head of Sberbank CIB and deputy chairman of Sberbank.

Shemetov has more than two decades of experience working in the Russian stock market. Sberbank said he oversaw the profit centres while at the Moscow Exchange, and was previously CEO of Aton LLC from 2008 to 2012 and before that worked at Commercial Bank Krasbank and Sodbusinessbank. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)