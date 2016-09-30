LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Sberbank's corporate and investment
bank has appointed Vladimir Yarovoy, the former head of FX at
Moscow Exchange, as head of electronic markets distribution in
its global markets.
Sberbank said on Friday Yarovoy will be responsible for
driving the adoption of Sberbank Markets, a multi-asset class
electronic trading platform that automates trading, trade
confirmation and settlement.
Yarovoy will report on the trading and product side to
Damian Bunce, head of electronic markets, and on the
distribution side to Vadim Martynenko, head of fixed income and
derivative products sales.
Sberbank said its global markets team this week also
appointed Konstantin Shulga as electronic markets distribution
director.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)