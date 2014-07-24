July 24 Schroders Plc, a global asset management company, appointed James Luke as commodity fund manager and metals analyst and Dravasp Jhabvala as commodity quantitative analyst.

Luke was previously co-head of metals research at JP Morgan Chase & Co while Jhabvala joins from Palaedino Group in Geneva, where he specialised in developing investment strategies for commodities.

Schroders' assets under management were £268 billion ($446.8 billion) as of March 31.