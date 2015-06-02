LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - SC Lowy has hired Hussein Nasser as
head of European bond trading, a newly-created role aimed at
building the Hong Kong-based firm's European high-yield
business.
SC Lowy is already active in loan trading in Europe and the
addition of high-yield bonds will match the capabilities of its
Asian business, with the exception of convertible bond trading.
Nasser was previously head of European corporate credit
trading at Nomura International, but left the Japanese firm in
mid 2014. Prior to this he traded high-yield at Lehman Brothers.
"Conditions in the euro high-yield arena favour a firm like
SC Lowy," said Nasser. "Low rates help keep fund flows into the
high-yield market healthy, providing a stable backdrop for
issuance and secondary activity."
SC Lowy now has 12 employees in its London office, with a
projected three to five new hires a year for the next two to
three years.
Michel Lowy and Soo Cheon Lee founded the firm in Hong Kong
in 2009, initially trading Asian loans before moving into
high-yield bonds and other areas of fixed income.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)