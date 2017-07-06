MOVES-Samuelsson appointed SEB’s head of loan syndications

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Asa Samuelsson has been appointed head of loan syndications at SEB replacing loan market veteran Michael Dicks who has taken up a new role at the bank, SEB announced on Thursday.

Samuelsson, who joined SEB’s loan origination team in 2000, steps up from her previous role as head of loan syndicate.

Dicks has taken up a role of senior banker within SEB’s newly formed financial sponsor/debt financing group reporting to reporting to Rolf Andersch, recently hired from Nordea.

Racking up over 35 years of experience in the London loan syndications market, Dicks joined Midland Bank International in 1982 in its aerospace financing team before a stint at Citicorp Investment.

He then joined Scandinavian Bank in 1989 before it was acquired by SEB in 1990 and headed up its loan syndications team.