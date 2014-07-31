July 31 SEI Investments Co named Paul Nevin as director of the company's institutional group based in London.

Nevin joins from Credit Suisse where he was managing director of structured solutions. Prior to that role, Nevin worked at Towers Watson & Co as a senior investment consultant.

Nevin will be responsible for servicing SEI's defined benefit clients in the United Kingdom. He will report to Nigel Down, head of client service for Europe, Middle East and Africa.