LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Societe Generale has hired Sascha Bock as a managing director within its corporate finance team in Germany, where he will take charge of the bank's real estate sector in the country.

Based in Frankfurt, he will report globally to Thierry d'Argent, global head of corporate finance, and locally to country head Guido Zoeller. Before joining SG, Bock worked in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley.