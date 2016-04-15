LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Alain Fischer has been appointed
chief digital officer at Societe Generale, in charge of its new
digital office within the French bank's global banking and
investor solutions division.
Fischer, currently global head of e-business for global
markets, will have to define the division's digital strategy and
will report directly to Didier Valet, head of GBIS.
The roving role also puts Fischer in charge of relationships
with third-party platforms and ensuring that there is
consistency across the digital policies used.
"In order to bring more value to our clients and maintain
our competitiveness, we are accelerating our digital
transformation to be more agile in a changing environment," said
Valet.
Fischer joined SG's investment bank in 2007 as global head
of projects and organisation in the cash equities team after 10
years at Cheuvreux in its research department.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)