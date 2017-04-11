LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale's Brendon Moran has been appointed as senior banker, covering the natural resources and utilities sectors in the UK, according to the bank.

Moran was previously global co-head of corporate origination for debt capital markets within the French bank's global finance business, alongside Felix Orsini. His replacement will be announced in due course.

He will be based in London and report to Sadia Ricke, UK group chief country officer and head of coverage and investment banking, UK.

His appointment is effective from May 1. He replaces Dania Seiglie, who is retiring. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)