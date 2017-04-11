BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale's Brendon Moran has been appointed as senior banker, covering the natural resources and utilities sectors in the UK, according to the bank.
Moran was previously global co-head of corporate origination for debt capital markets within the French bank's global finance business, alongside Felix Orsini. His replacement will be announced in due course.
He will be based in London and report to Sadia Ricke, UK group chief country officer and head of coverage and investment banking, UK.
His appointment is effective from May 1. He replaces Dania Seiglie, who is retiring. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.