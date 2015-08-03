LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Law firm Sidley Austin has hired Rupert Wall as a partner in its London global finance practice, where he will specialise in structured finance and securitisation.

Wall previously spent 11 years with Weil, Gotshal & Manges, most recently as a partner. He has also held roles at Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Barclays. (Reporting by Brendan McGrath; Editing by Gareth Gore)