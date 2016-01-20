LONDON Jan 20 Hedge fund Silver Ridge, which invests in assets including rates and currencies, has hired three new team-members, the Financial Conduct Authority's online register showed.

The firm headed by Citigroup's former head of foreign exchange, Anil Prasad, secured permission from the regulator to trade in December, after a 9-month delay.

Citigroup Global Markets's Paul Murray joined Silver Ridge on Dec. 14, the FCA register showed, while Graham Capital portfolio manager Marangatty Karthikeyan and interest rate options trader Jean-David Aube joined on Jan. 11.

Co-founder Farhang Mehregani, a former equity trader at Citigroup, confirmed the new hires, but declined to comment further.

The trio join Prasad, Mehregani, chief financial officer Anil Joshi and chief operating officer Mike Page. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)