LONDON Jan 20 Hedge fund Silver Ridge, which
invests in assets including rates and currencies, has hired
three new team-members, the Financial Conduct Authority's online
register showed.
The firm headed by Citigroup's former head of foreign
exchange, Anil Prasad, secured permission from the regulator to
trade in December, after a 9-month delay.
Citigroup Global Markets's Paul Murray joined Silver Ridge
on Dec. 14, the FCA register showed, while Graham Capital
portfolio manager Marangatty Karthikeyan and interest rate
options trader Jean-David Aube joined on Jan. 11.
Co-founder Farhang Mehregani, a former equity trader at
Citigroup, confirmed the new hires, but declined to comment
further.
The trio join Prasad, Mehregani, chief financial officer
Anil Joshi and chief operating officer Mike Page.
