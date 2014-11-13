BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
HONG KONG, Nov 13 (IFR) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has appointed Brent Griffiths to head its corporate banking business in Australia.
The move follows John Ferreira's relocation to Singapore to take up a new role as deputy head of Asia Pacific.
Griffiths was head of energy, materials and infrastructure for Australia. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: