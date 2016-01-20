LONDON Jan 20 Laurent Vignon has been appointed
head of Societe Generale's EMEA loan syndicate as of
February 1, 2016.
Based in Paris, he will manage loan syndication teams in
Paris, London and Madrid responsible for loan structuring,
underwriting and distribution in the region. Vignon will report
to Terence Shanahan, global head of syndicate, and Stephen
Swift, deputy global head of syndicate.
Vignon was previously head of EMEA corporate & acquisition
loan syndicate since 2015 following the departure of Quentin
L'Helias, who left the role to take up a new position in the
bank.
Before that Vignon was head of Western European corporate &
acquisition loan syndicate also at Societe Generale.
Vignon replaces Damien Lamoril who has been appointed deputy
head of risk for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment
Banking.
(Editing by Alasdair Reilly)