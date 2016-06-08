LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Societe Generale's investment bank said it had made a pair of senior appointments in debt capital markets, including naming Felix Orsini as head of public sector origination.

Orsini, based in Paris, will keep his current role as co-head of corporate origination alongside Brendon Moran.

SG's corporate and investment bank said on Wednesday it had also appointed Eric Meunier as head of financial origination. He is based in London.

Both Orsini and Meunier report to Demetrio Salorio, head of DCM. (Reporting by Steve Slater)