LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Societe Generale's global head of coverage and investment banking Thierry Aulagnon is set to retire from the French bank over the next few weeks after more than 14 years at the firm, and will be replaced by a co-head structure, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The current global head of corporate finance Thierry d'Argent will move up to share Aulagnon's role with Sylvie Remond, who recently moved from her position as deputy group chief risk officer to take up a holding role of adviser to coverage and investment banking pending Aulagnon's retirement.

As part of that reshuffle earlier this month, Aulagnon's former deputy Diony Lebot replaced Remond as deputy CRO. Lebot has held prior roles as chief executive for the investment bank in Western Europe and as CEO of Societe Generale Americas.

According to the people, who asked not to be named, power and utilities mergers and acquisitions banker Sylvain Megarbane will get a big bump up the pecking order as part of the planned moves, becoming global head of M&A as well as global head of corporate finance, replacing d'Argent.

The coverage and IB division houses the French bank's M&A, equity capital markets and coverage effort. Debt capital markets, loan syndications and commodity finance reside in the separate global finance silo, which is run by Pierre Palmieri.

One of the other pillars of SG's investment bank platform - global markets - is also undergoing some tweaking. Global head Dan Fields is looking to achieve better alignments between the sales and trading desks, according to the people - a process that may involve some job changes.

GOVERNANCE CHANGES SG has undergone other key governance changes in recent weeks, splitting its chairman and CEO roles and appointing former European Central Bank executive director Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi as chairman, leaving Frederic Oudea in situ as CEO. The new arrangement will take hold following the shareholders' meeting on May 19.

In terms of 2015 business initiatives, the bank announced a major expansion into Germany and it has been hiring selectively in key product areas and geographies around the world.

In Germany, SG has 3,100 employees focused not just on corporate and investment banking but also on equipment finance, car leasing and consumer finance. Management is targeting growth of 5%-10% per year in the country in coming years.

In addition, in global banking and investor solutions, the bank said it would be looking to expand its client base, launching midcap research as well as strengthening equity advisory activities, initiating coverage in new sectors such as real estate and chemicals, and developing securities services.

To that point, Sascha Bock joined SG in December from Morgan Stanley to run real estate corporate finance based in Frankfurt, while in mid-January Dieter Veit jumped ship from Rothschild to be SG's co-head of corporate finance and head of M&A in Germany.

At the start of the year, Kirsten Kistermann-Christophe moved from Bank of America Merrill Lynch into the newly created role of managing director of equity advisory in Germany. The bank said she would be responsible for building up corporate broking and will liaise between ECM and clients around stock market-related topics.

At the same time, Markus Wott joined from Mediobanca as director of the strategic transactions group in Germany and Austria responsible for strategic equity transactions and corporate equity derivatives.

In Asia, recent appointment include Andy Liu as head of China DCM and Raj Malhotra as head of DCM for South-East Asia and India, while Ben Arnott joined from Standard Chartered to run the reserve-based finance desk that the bank is establishing in Singapore to round out its existing desks in London, Houston and Calgary.

In the US, SG tapped Guido Van Hauwermeiren from BNP Paribas as head of client coverage and deputy head of head of global finance and investment banking for the Americas, while in mid-2014 Brian Thom joined as head of corporate finance for the Americas from FBR & Co. (Reporting by Keith Mullin; Editing by Gareth Gore and Matthew Davies)