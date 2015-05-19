LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Societe Generale has made a number
of changes to its French corporate and investment banking
operations in Paris.
France corporate finance head Hubert Preschez becomes senior
banker in charge of the global relationship for a portfolio of
large French corporates. He reports to Thierry d'Argent and
Sylvie Remond, co-heads of coverage and investment banking.
In addition, Alexandre Courbon has been appointed head of
mergers and acquisitions for France. He has been with Societe
Generale since 2007, and he has been involved in a number of
major deals with large listed companies, the French lender said.
Meanwhile, Jean-Baptiste Giros and Alexis Le Touze have been
appointed co-heads of equity capital markets in France, Belgium
and Luxembourg. Giros was previously managing director in the
ECM Paris team and Le Touze head of strategic investors
solutions in the firm's private banking unit.
Courbon, Giros and Le Touze report to global head of
corporate finance Sylvain Megarbane and to his deputy and global
head of ECM Luis Vaz Pinto.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)