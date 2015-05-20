LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has established a structured finance platform in Dubai, adding specialists in project finance, export finance, asset finance and debt capital markets to meet growing demand from the region.

The team will be led by Charles Emmanuel de Beauregard, director of structured finance, who will be responsible for export, infrastructure and asset-based finance. He relocates from Paris, where he focused on originating export finance deals in the Middle East.

Cem Orekli rejoins the bank from UniCredit in London as a director in natural resources. Orekli held senior roles in natural resources activity at ING Bank before UniCredit. Meanwhile, Karim El Zein joins as a vice president in DCM from Credit Suisse in London, where he originated and executed DCM transactions in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

"The expectation for lower oil prices in the medium term is creating a significant need for external funding, whether from banks or from capital markets," said Richad Soundardjee, chief executive of the bank's Middle East operations.

(Reporting by Anil Mayre; Editing by Gareth Gore)