LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed new group country heads for Switzerland and Japan.

Hugues de la Marnierre became head of Switzerland at the beginning of July. He is already head of corporate and investment banking for the country and the senior banker covering of Swiss financial institutions.

He replaces Yves Thieffry, who becomes chairman of Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland.

Raphael Cheminat will become the bank's head of Japan from September 1, pending regulators' approval. He replaces Guillaume Burtschell who is moving to an as-yet unspecified role with the group. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)