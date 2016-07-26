LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed new
group country heads for Switzerland and Japan.
Hugues de la Marnierre became head of Switzerland at the
beginning of July. He is already head of corporate and
investment banking for the country and the senior banker
covering of Swiss financial institutions.
He replaces Yves Thieffry, who becomes chairman of Societe
Generale Private Banking Switzerland.
Raphael Cheminat will become the bank's head of Japan from
September 1, pending regulators' approval. He replaces Guillaume
Burtschell who is moving to an as-yet unspecified role with the
group.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)