LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Guy Bottrill has left BNP Paribas to
join Societe Generale as director of Northern European
origination, according to sources.
He will work alongside Tom Minoletti, also a director, and
report to global co-heads of corporate origination, Brendon
Moran and Felix Orsini.
Bottrill is on gardening leave from BNP Paribas where he
worked in the bank's Northern European corporate team. He will
start his new position at Societe Generale on January 26.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)