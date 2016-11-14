Nov 14 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Derek Hammond
to the new position of head of culture and conduct for global
banking and investor services in the UK.
He will report to Ian Fisher, who has been named head of the
whole bank's culture and conduct programme, a role he will
undertake from January.
Sadia Ricke, head of global finance in Asia-Pacific, will
replace Fisher in his current position as UK head from January.
Hammond is currently global head of corporate marketing and
equity capital markets liaison. Before that he was head of
distribution for UK and Northern Europe.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)