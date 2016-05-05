LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed its first chief culture and conduct officer for the Americas. Nancy Harrington Jones, currently human resources chief for the Americas at the French bank, will report directly to regional CEO Slawomir Krupa.

"The primary objective of our culture and conduct program - which is central to our bank's ambitions - is to secure a safe, sound and profitable business that will inspire long-lasting, confident relationships with our clients, peers and employees," said Krupa.

Before taking on her present position in 2007, Harrington Jones was global director for IT in Paris and had various management positions in that division.

John Fitzgerald will replace Harrington Jones in her current role. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)