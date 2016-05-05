LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed its
first chief culture and conduct officer for the Americas. Nancy
Harrington Jones, currently human resources chief for the
Americas at the French bank, will report directly to regional
CEO Slawomir Krupa.
"The primary objective of our culture and conduct program -
which is central to our bank's ambitions - is to secure a safe,
sound and profitable business that will inspire long-lasting,
confident relationships with our clients, peers and employees,"
said Krupa.
Before taking on her present position in 2007, Harrington
Jones was global director for IT in Paris and had various
management positions in that division.
John Fitzgerald will replace Harrington Jones in her current
role.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)