LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Emmanuel Smiecench has left Societe Generale, where he was a managing director on the sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate desk, according to sources.

Smiecench had been at the French bank since 1998 and had worked on the bond syndicate desk for over nine years.

Before that, he was a junior analyst at ADP, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Smiecench could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)