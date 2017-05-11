LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Spangenberg will move to SEB's Stockholm office, where he will work on the bank's syndicate team, responsible for investment-grade and high-yield credit.

He will start the role in mid August.

Spangenberg joined Morgan Stanley in April 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson at Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

(Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)