HONG KONG Aug 29 Standard Chartered Plc's head of research for Greater China, Stephen Green, will leave the bank on Friday, according to a message from him seen by Reuters.

Green, who worked at the emerging markets-focused, British-based lender for 10 years, did not say in the message why he was leaving or what was next.

Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to calls for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)