DUBAI, July 27 Standard Chartered has
picked Julian Wynter, group head of internal audit, as United
Arab Emirates chief executive, two sources told Reuters on
Monday.
Wynter is likely to take charge in August after the
departure of current UAE Chief Executive Mohsin Nathani, who
resigned from the bank in April, said one of the sources.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment, saying the
appointment of Nathani's replacement had yet to be announced
internally.
Wynter is currently group head of internal audit but was
previously chief executive and managing director of the bank's
Malaysia business.
The bank has seen several changes in recent months.
Viswanathan Shankar, chief executive of Europe, Middle East,
Africa and Americas, resigned, while Christos Papadopoulos will
stand down in October from his position as regional chief
executive of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
New chief executive Bill Winters is seeking to change the
fortunes of Standard Chartered, which has been hurt by problems
including fines from U.S. regulators for misconduct, plunging
commodities prices and a weakened trading environment.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Stanley Carvalho, editing by David
Evans)