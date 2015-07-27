DUBAI, July 27 Standard Chartered has picked Julian Wynter, group head of internal audit, as United Arab Emirates chief executive, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

Wynter is likely to take charge in August after the departure of current UAE Chief Executive Mohsin Nathani, who resigned from the bank in April, said one of the sources.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment, saying the appointment of Nathani's replacement had yet to be announced internally.

Wynter is currently group head of internal audit but was previously chief executive and managing director of the bank's Malaysia business.

The bank has seen several changes in recent months. Viswanathan Shankar, chief executive of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas, resigned, while Christos Papadopoulos will stand down in October from his position as regional chief executive of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

New chief executive Bill Winters is seeking to change the fortunes of Standard Chartered, which has been hurt by problems including fines from U.S. regulators for misconduct, plunging commodities prices and a weakened trading environment.

